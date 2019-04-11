Tribune 4.11.2019

The San Luis Obispo Tribune is downsizing.

The McClatchy owned newspaper is moving out of the building on south Higuera built in 1993 to accommodate the paper. The Tribune is relocating to smaller space near the corner of Tank Farm road and Broad street. The staff is smaller now, and the paper is now printed in Fresno and Santa Maria.

The Tribune circulation is 35 thousand daily and 45 thousand Sunday. Most of those subscribers and readers are south of the Cuesta Grade. McClatchy operates 29 daily newspapers in fourteen states. The company lost $34 million dollars in 2016. McClatchy and the previous owner, Knight Ridder, have supported the Tribune for years. The newspaper has not shown a profit for several decades.