A project to replace Trout Creek bridge was scheduled to begin May 20th.

Caltrans officials say traffic will be mitigated through one-way reversing control and a temporary traffic signal at the intersection of highway 58 and Pozo road.

The project will provide drainage improvements, habitat restoration and a new steel-reinforced structural concrete bridge.

The project is expected continue for months and to be completed in October.

Again that’s at the corner of highway 58 and Pozo road.