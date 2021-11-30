Truck Driver & Bicyclist 11.30.2021

The driver of a truck which struck and killed a bicyclist in San Luis to be arraigned on charges of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

38-year-old Enkhtaivan Tumur to be arraigned on January 24th in San Luis Obispo superior court.

In San Luis Obispo on June 25th, he turned his truck from south Higuera to Suburban road around 7:20 in the morning, and it struck 61-year-old Salvador Cortez, who was traveling northbound on his bicycle. Cortez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver cooperated with police.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

The driver faces up to one year in county jail and or a one thousand dollar fine.