Truck Gets Stuck 6.14.2019

A truck carrying Cal Poly graduation equipment crashes into that railroad overpass on campus.

The delivery truck out of Fresno became wedged under the railroad overpass on the road which connects the campus to highway one.

The crash occurred at 6:00 Wednesday evening.

Matt lazier of Cal Poly says “The Fresno driver misjudged the height of the bridge and collided with it. His truck became stuck under the overpass.” No one was injured in the crash.

Fire fighters were called to the campus to help free the truck. San Luis Obispo fire department battalion chief Bob Bisson said, “The roof of the truck crumpled like a sardine can.”

Firefighters used a sledgehammer, a pry bar and a circular saw to remove part of the truck’s roof. That allowed the driver to back the truck out. He drove off around 8:30, headed back to Fresno. The railroad bridge is made of solid iron. It was not damaged.