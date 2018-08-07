Turkey Fire 8.07.2018

The smoke which spread over the north county yesterday afternoon originated from the Turkey fire in southern Monterey county.

The Turkey fire started around one yesterday afternoon near Parkfield. It started in the California Flats area near Turkey Flat road. By 3:45 the fire had spread to 2,225 acres. No structures were threatened, and Cal Fire stopped its forward progress. By 3:45, it was 60% contained.

The Turkey fire sent heavy smoke into the air which spread over the north county yesterday afternoon. You may have noticed the brown haze.