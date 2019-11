Turkey’s start your engines.

The first annual Turkey Trot is one week from today at Atascadero lake park.

It’s a fundraiser for the El Camino Homeless Organization. The 5k run and one lap walk around the lake begin at 9:00.

So mark your calendar for the Turkey Trot, Thanksgiving morning at Atascadero lake park. The run and walk begin at nine. Proceeds benefit ECHO’s efforts in the north county.