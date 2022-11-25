Turkey Trot 11.25.2022

More than 500 people turned out for the Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning at Atascadero Lake Park. The event is a fundraiser for the El Camino Homeless Organization. Participants paid $20 to run three laps around the lake (5k or 3.1 miles) or walk one lap around the lake.

Many people wore turkey hats or costumes for the event.

ECHO CEO Wendy Lewis says she believes the event raised over $70,000 for ECHO. A non-profit matches all the money raised by the participants, donors and sponsors.

Sponsorships from local businesses and individuals help defray the cost of the event.

ECHO gave away turkey trophies to those for the best costumes.