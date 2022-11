The four day holiday weekend had other celebrations.

At Atascadero lake park, about five hundred people turned out for the Turkey Trot around the lake. A fundraiser for ECHO.

Wendy Lewis tells KPRL about 500 people turned out for the event, which is a big fundraiser for the El Camino Homeless Organization.

You can still make a donation to ECHO. The Turkey Trot is a big fundraiser for El Camino Homeless Organization.