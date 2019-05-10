Turtle Creek Park 5.10.2019

Paso Robles city crews removed the concrete shuffleboard court at Turtle Creek park in Sierra Bonita Village.

The park on Brook Hill drive is getting renovated. The shuffleboard court to be replaced by barbecue facilities. The area is a popular gathering spot for residents and their dogs. Some residents in the senior community have discussed erecting a 30-foot statue Paso Robles city councilman Fred Strong, who lives in the neighborhood. Strong has been a strong proponent for seniors and transportation in the city of Paso Robles.

One critic said she thought a 30-foot statue of Fred Strong might frighten children and adversely impact property values along Brook Hill drive.