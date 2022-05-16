Twin Cities Hospital on Lockdown Saturday 05.16.2022

Twin Cities Community Hospital went on lockdown Saturday after a man threatened to “shoot up the place,” as he put it.

33-year-old Bryce Vincent Blue of Atascadero called the hospital about refilling a prescription for medication. When the request was denied, he threatened to “shoot up the place.”

The hospital was placed on lockdown around 11:00 Saturday morning. When Blue arrived at the hospital Saturday, deputies were already securing it. Blue did not have a weapon, but he was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats. He was booked at the county jail.

The lockdown at Twin Cities was lifted after only 10 minutes.