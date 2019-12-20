Two Big Pot Busts 12.20.2019

State officials file a civil action against an LA based cannabis company after searching its Nipomo warehouse. The search revealed the company was operating without an appropriate processors license.

The state attorney general’s office filed a civil complaint against Lowell Herb Company and it’s CEO, David Alias for violating the medicinal and adult-use cannabis regulation and safety act. State officials found 18,000 pre-rolled joints or marijuana cigarettes. They also found a tote locker with about 19 pounds of pre-rolled joints. Lowell Farms is well-known in Los Angeles. Its CEO was a featured guest on a CNBC special about the cannabis industry.

In San Luis Obispo, police arrest a man and seize more than 10,000 cannabis products and several thousand dollars in cash this week. They accuse him of operating an illegal cannabis delivery service out of his home.

40-year-old Josephus Stallworth arrested when detectives served a search warrant at his home on Rockview Place off Broad street. Detectives received information that Stallworth had been transporting and selling large quantities of marijuana from his residence during the past several weeks.

Stallworth was booked into San Luis Obispo county jail on $25 thousand dollars bail.