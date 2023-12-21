Two Bodies Found After Shots Fired in Creston 12.21.2023

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office responded to a report of shots being fired in a home at the 2700 block of Calf Canyon highway in Creston yesterday at approximately 12:30 pm.

A release by the sheriff’s office says they discovered the bodies of a deceased male and female upon arriving, and immediately began an investigation.

The sheriff’s office says they believe the incident is isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

No further details are currently available as the investigation continues.