Two Fires 7.11.2019

Two fires in the north county in the past 24-hours. A house fire started shortly after one thirty yesterday afternoon in Shandon. The house is located on the 300 block of Mesa Grande drive near El Portal.

Initially, a fence caught fire. The flames spread to the house. Firefighters knocked down the fire in 30 minutes. They were able to contain the fire to the home’s rear porch. The cause is under investigation.

Cal Fire also knocked down a garage fire early this morning on the 4600 block of Jardine road near the links golf course. The fire started around two this morning. The fire spread to an RV and several cars in the garage. A spokesman for Cal Fire says it will take several hours to mop up.