Two Fires in the Atascadero Area 7.03.2024

Firefighters were forced to close highway 41 west in both directions yesterday afternoon when a brush fire sparked.

The fire began at around 4:11 pm, but was contained shortly afterwards. In less than an hour, firefighters were nearly finished with extinguishing the blaze. About a fourth of an acre burned. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

That same afternoon, another fire engulfed a single-family residence on the 7800 block of Cristobal avenue. All residents were able to escape the blaze, but two were transported to a local hospital, one with minor injuries. The fire began outside the home and then moved inside. The cause is currently unknown.