Two Supervisors For Atascadero 04.13.2022

San Luis Obispo county supervisor Debbie Arnold spoke to Atascadero city council last night, explaining how districting has created two seats to represent Atascadero.

The redistricting of the supervisors boundaries means some areas will have two representatives until supervisors are elected from each of the new districts. So for two years, parts of Atascadero, San Miguel and other areas in the north county will have two supervisors in their corner.

The good news, supervisor Debbie Arnold is not going away. She will represent Atascadero for another two years after the election in November. She will serve on the board of supervisors, God-willing, until January 1, 2025.