Tyler Schimke Tractor Restoration 10.01.2019

The finalists for the 2019 Delo Tractor Restoration competition were announced recently.

Twelve high school-aged individuals or teams will compete for the national title in what is considered the world series of teen tractor restoration. Among the finalists, Tyler Schimke of Paso Robles. He restored a 1945 Farmall A.

Tyler will travel to Indianapolis to face a panel of professional tractor restoration experts. The grand champion wins $10,000. Schimke’s tractor has been displayed at the California Mid-State Fair.