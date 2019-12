Uber reports there were more than 3,000 sexual assaults during Uber rides in the US last year. That includes 229 rapes in 1.3 billion Uber rides.

Uber says both drivers and riders were attacked. Sometimes the assaults occurred between riders.

The company says Uber rides were involved in nine murders in 2018. There were 107 deaths from crashes in 2017 and 2018. That’s about half the national rate for fatal crashes.

But Uber says that 99.9% of the rides had no safety issues.