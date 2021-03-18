Uber Driver 3.18.2021

The trial begins for the Santa Maria Uber driver accused of sex assaults in San Luis Obispo.

Police say that 39-year-old Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez escorted intoxicated young female riders into their homes and sexually assaulted them. He then burglarized their homes. He has been locked up in the county nail since his arrest three years ago.

Alarcon-Nunez has pleaded not guilty to 13 felony charges including forcible rape and first-degree burglary.

A deputy district attorney described this week how the suspect would intercept other ride requests, follow the intoxicated victims into their homes, sexually assault them, steal wallets and electronics and in some cases debit victims accounts.