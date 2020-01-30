Uber Rider 1.30.2020

A Paso Robles woman is suing Uber, claiming her driver sexually assaulted her. She says the driver then had her arrested for allegedly assaulting him.

Jill Marsh says she called Uber back on January 22nd to get a ride home to her house on the east side of Paso Robles. She says the driver went past her street, and continued onto Geneseo road. She says Adbedlahdi Lebbar ignored her and she became frightened. She says he stopped the car in a dark isolated area and then got into the back seat where she was sitting. That’s when he tried to sexually assault her. She resisted and tried to call 911. The driver then got frustrated and called police, alleging she attacked him.

He drove Marsh to a gas station where she was taken into custody. He alleges that Marsh assaulted him while he was driving. Marsh was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and misdemeanor assault and battery.

The district attorney’s office is still reviewing potential charges against Marsh.