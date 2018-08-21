UC Berkeley Professor 8.21.2018

UC Berkeley suspends a professor for sexual harassment.

Dr. Nezar Alsayyad was a prominent architecture professor. He was also chair of the center for middle eastern studies for twenty years.

He was found to have engaged in a “pattern of sexual harassment that created a hostile environment.”

He allegedly placed his hand on the thigh of one of the students he advised, and suggest they go to Las Vegas together.

Based on the findings of an investigation, chancellor Carol Christ put Alsayyad on a three-year suspension without pay effective immediately.