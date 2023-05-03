UC Davis Stabbing 05.03.2023

Police in Davis are using DNA to try to identify a suspect in two stabbing murders in the city in the last week.

The first was Thursday night in Central park downtown. A 50-year-old Davis resident was found slumped over on a bench in the park. The second attack came Saturday night at Sycamore park. A 20-year-old UC Davis student found dead.

The killer may have been on a bicycle. City police believe the murderer may be a homeless man living in Davis.

A supicious man was seen at a homeless camp. When confronted by other homeless people he fled, but he returned, and stabbed a woman through her tent.

The police are looking at DNA evidence to try to identify the killer.