UC Merced Study: Drought Cost CA Ag $1.1 Billion 03.23.2022

The drought is having a severe economic toll on California agriculture.

A new study from the University of California, Merced, said exceptionally dry conditions in 2021 resulted in a $1.1 billion loss for farm businesses in the state.

An estimated 8,750 full or part-time agricultural workers lost their jobs. The report also said 395,000 acres of farmland were idled. Crops most affected by fallowing were rice in the Sacramento valley, cotton in the San Joaquin valley and grain and field crops statewide.

Farmers market this afternoon in Atascadero from 3-6 at the sunken gardens in downtown A-town.