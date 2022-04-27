UC System Waives Tuition For Native Americans 04.27.2022

Tuition at the University of California campuses will be waived for California residents who are from federally recognized native American tribes. This includes native American, American Indian and Alaska native people who are California residents.

Currently, fewer than 1% of students at the university of California are native American. They make up 1.6% of the California population. Those who cannot prove their ancestry are not eligible. The program will be funded through state and university financial aid.

A UC report from 2020 reads, “At every point in the UC eligibility and enrollment pipeline, fewer students from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups are represented relative to all California 12th graders attending public schools.”

Over the last five years, native American enrollment in undergraduate programs remained relatively consistent. However, native American enrollment increased in doctoral and professional programs across its campuses.