UCSB Student 5.21.2018

A 20-year-old student at UC Santa Barbara was injured when he fell off the roof of a home on Camino del Sur early Sunday morning.

Police say the student was in the process of taking a photo of his friends around 1:30 am Sunday morning when he got too close to the edge of the roof and fell 15 feet.

When first responders arrived, police say the victim was still breathing on his own. He was taken to Cottage Hospital. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department says the fall appears to be accidental, however alcohol may have been a contributing factor.