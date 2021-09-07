Unemployment Benefits Ended Saturday 9.07.2021

Unemployment benefits which ended Saturday will not be revived in California.

Jenna Gerry is senior staff attorney at the National Employment Law Center. She says, “What we’ve seen is there just has been no conversation or political will to extend these benefits.”

The benefits served an estimated 2.2 million people in California. Extending those benefits would be okay with the Biden administration.

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh wrote a letter to key congressional leaders August 19th saying states could use some money from the federal pandemic relief to continue the benefits.

So far, the state of California has not extended the unemployment benefits which expired Saturday.