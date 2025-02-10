United States Postal Service Warns of Valentine’s Day Scams 2.10.2025

The United States Postal Service has released a statement, warning customers of potential romance scams as Valentine’s Day approaches.

The release says this form of fraud preys on individuals seeking companionship, oftentimes starting online before escalating to requests for money or valuables sent through the mail.

How these scams work are detailed in the release: the scammers create fake identities, cultivate online relationships over weeks or months, building trust through social media, and will then fabricate financial needs to solicit money, such as a medical emergency.

The best way to protect yourself is be cautious of online relationships that escalate quickly, be suspicious of requests for urgent financial help, and never send money, checks, gift cards, or personal finance information to someone you haven’t met in person.