Units On The Top Of Storage Units 6.07.2018

Late Tuesday night, the Paso Robles city council also approved a plan the owner of Golden Hills Mini-Storage to put small apartments on top of the storage units. Architect and former city councilman Nick Gilman telling the council, he initially had his doubts about the plan.

The proposal is for only three, 400 square foot units at Golden Hills Mini-Storage. Gilman says we may see more creative housing like this in the future.

The council votes unanimously to allow the owner of the Golden Hills Mini-Storage to move forward with plans for three small rental units to be built on top of his storage units.