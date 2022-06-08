Unofficial Election Results 06.08.2022

All the ballots have not been counted. If you look at the county clerk recorders site, they say 117 precincts and 100% of the vote, but that’s not the case.

Vote by mail ballots which were dropped off have not yet been counted. There may be another 18,000 ballots left to be counted, but that’s not mentioned on the county clerk’s website.

So far, they say about 21% of eligible voters cast ballots. So these results are unofficial.

For county supervisor in the 2nd district, Bruce Gibson has 52%. Although, that may drop below 50%, which would force a general election.

In the 3rd district, Dawn Ortiz Legg has 65% of the vote.

And in the 4th district, with 25% of eligible voters participating, Jimmy Paulding leads incumbent Lynn Compton with 58% of the vote. That may be another close race.

In the race for county clerk-recorder, Elaina Cano has captured 66% of the vote.

In county wide elections, Ian Parkinson, Dan Dow and James Brescia reelected.

In the judges race for superior court office #12. Mike Frye has 67% of the vote. Again these are unofficial results. They were released around one this morning. But we’ve learned many ballots remain to be counted. As many as 18,000 ballots remain to be counted. So these results may change.