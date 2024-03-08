Unofficial Election Results For Presidential Primary 03.07.2024

As of 9:00 am on March 7th, the county clerk recorder’s office has not yet uploaded an update for the county’s results. Heather Moreno still leads the district 5 supervisor race with 4,586 total votes (53.89%) to Susan Funk with 3,916 votes (46.02%.) Many races for the 20-24 presidential primary election have been called.

For the senate, Adam Schiff and Steve Garvey have been declared the winners, and will advance to the November general election. One seat is for a full term in the senate, and another is to complete the term of the late Diane Feinstein. Schiff led for the full term in San Luis Obispo county with 39.01%, and Garvey led in the partial term with 35.61%. At the state level: Adam Schiff led in the full term votes with 33.1% to Garvey’s 32.6%, but Garvey led in the partial term with 34.4% to Schiff’s 30.9%.

For the 19th congressional district, Jason Michael Anderson and Jimmy Panetta will advance to the general election. Anderson led with 50.14% of votes in San Luis Obispo county. Panetta leads with 66.8% of votes at the state level to Anderson’s 28%.

For district 24, incumbent Salud Carbajal and Thomas Cole will go to the general election. Carbajal leads with 55.4% of votes to Cole’s 36.6%. The associated press has called these two primary races.

For proposition 1, in San Luis Obispo county, 24,249 (51.39%) of voters voted “no” on proposition 1, and 22,935 (48.61%) voted “yes.” The close race continues across the state, “yes” votes for proposition 1 lead with about 50.3%, to 49.7% saying “no.” “yes” votes lead with about 23,135 votes.

Voter tallying and verification for mail-in ballots are still ongoing.