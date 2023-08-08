Upcoming Atascadero City Council Meeting 8.08.2023

The city of Atascadero will be conducting its regular meeting tonight at 6.

Items on its agenda include a public hearing for routine confirmation on the cost of vegetative growth and/or refuse abatement. Its management report includes an agreement with Vanir Construction Management Inc. for the Atascadero public safety facility project.

The project has been an ongoing proposal for the city of Atascadero, intended to meet current and future public safety service needs by building a joint-use facility to house administration and operations for both law enforcement and fire departments.

Other management reports include water a reclamation facility alternatives analysis, and a waste management contract with USA Waste Alternative Inc.

You can attend the meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.