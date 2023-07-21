Upcoming Special Days at the CMSF 07.21.2023

The California Mid-State Fair is excited to share the return of Specialty Days, where guests can enjoy perks during their visit.

Yesterday night was Farmer’s Day, where the fair pays tribute to local cattlemen, cattlewomen, and agriculturalists. Today is Seniors Day, sponsored by Coastal Communities Physician Network. Guests 62 year and older can get half-off senior daily admission. Upcoming Kids Day will be the final Friday of the fair, July 28th. And Armed Forces Day will take place on the final Saturday of the fair: July 29th, 2022. Guests with a valid military ID, active or retired, get free daily admission. A list of attractions happening each day at the California Mid-State Fair can be viewed online.

Yesterday’s Industrial Arts auction sold projects designed by high school students across San Luis Obispo county. The auction raised two hundred and twenty five thousand dollars, surpassing the record of 190 thousand dollars from last year. Former Industrial Arts auction organizer Blake Wallis told KPRL that the thirty thousand dollar jump this year compared to last is the largest increase in money raised that the auction has ever seen.