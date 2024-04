The Templeton Recreation Department and REC Foundation announced that the 5k Beer Run will return on Saturday, June 1st at 8 am.

This fundraiser for the Templeton Recreation Department will be hosted at Barrelhouse Brewing company on Limestone Way in Paso Robles, and will feature live entertainment.

Pre-registration for the event can be done online until May 27th, with discounted prices of $45 for adults and $25 for kids. Day-of event tickets will be $60.