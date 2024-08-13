Upcoming Veteran Resource Fair in Morro Bay 8.13.2024

Veteran Resource Fair in Morro Bay

The county of San Luis Obispo has announced a veteran resource fair for Saturday, August 17th at the Triangle parking lot in front of the Morro Bay maritime museum, 1210 Embarcadero.

The resource fair goes from 10 am to 2 pm, and aims to provide essential services to support veterans in the Morro Bay and Coastal Communities.

Attendees can connect with various agencies and organizations that offer resources such as health benefits, VA disability, and financial assistance.

The county veterans office also says this will serve as an excellent opportunity to network with fellow veterans and community members.

Admission to the fair is free.