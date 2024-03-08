Update For County Board of Supervisors Agenda 03.07.2024

The agenda packet for next week’s board of supervisors meeting has been released.

Next week, the board will discuss the introduction of an ordinance that amends chapter 7 of the San Luis Obispo county code, which would prohibit unreasonable noises. The background for this item says that, as written, current noise ordinances requires difficult methods to verify noise violation, making it challenging to address noise complaints.

The proposed amendment to the county’s ordinance would define and provide examples of unreasonable noises, set a range of prohibited time, and provide exceptions to unreasonable noises. If approved, a hearing will be set for April 9th.

Another item is an approval for a contract to replace the El Camino bridge, which is located about 2.5 miles north of Santa Margarita. The contract is to replace the bridge with a 140-foot long, three-span cast-in-place concrete slab bridge. You can attend next week’s meeting in person, or watch online.