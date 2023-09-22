Update on Air Quality in SLO Co For This Weekend 9.22.2023

The county of San Luis Obispo will continue to see its air quality affected by smoke coming from fires in northern California and Oregon.

The smoke will continue through the weekend, until the 24th. The San Luis Obispo county air pollution control district recommends that individuals take caution and reduce their exposure if they see ash or smoke.

The air quality can vary by location, with short term increases for the air quality control index occurring at times caused by smoke passing through the area. For today, all of San Luis Obispo county, from the Paso Robles area to Nipomo, may see air quality that is “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Paso Robles and Atascadero areas will be moderate for the rest of the weekend. The air quality control index can be viewed on: slocleanair.org.