Update on El Camino Real Construction Project 7.30.2024

The city of Atascadero has released an update for the El Camino Real downtown safety and parking enhancements project.

Currently, the city’s contractor is beginning work that will result in temporary impacts at the corners of El Camino Real with Entrada avenue and Traffic Way. The ECR is installing bulb outs at these corners to enhance pedestrian safety, increase visibility, and define parking spaces.

Entrada avenue will remain accessible to vehicles and pedestrians throughout this construction work phase.

In the coming weeks, the city will also share details about modifying traffic patterns and access points for the Hot El Camino Cruise Nite on August 16th.

More information will be provided by the city at a later date.