Upgrades to Niblick Road Traffic Signals 9.26.2023

Upgrades to traffic signals along Niblick road in Paso Robles began yesterday, and will run through October 15th.

From Spring street all the way to Niblick road, eight intersections will be upgraded with larger LED lights and reflective tape for greater visibility.

Afterwards, improvements to light timing and synchronization will be performed to keep traffic moving swiftly and efficiently along Niblick road.

The project will cost about a total of 220 thousand dollars from general tax dollar funds.