Next Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo county supervisors will discuss the Urgency Water Ordinance and how to make it more equitable to small farm in the north county.

Water is becoming a valuable commodity. That’s the motivation of the so-called water pirates. It’s not agriculture, it’s selling water.

At the supervisors meeting Tuesday, the board will try to find a way to ensure small family farms get the water they need to keep the farm operating.