US News and World Report Rankings 5.10.2019

US News and World Report releasing its ranking of the nations high schools.

The magazine uses a mathematical formula to rank the best public, charter, magnet and stem high schools throughout the country. The formula considers advanced placement exams, math and reading proficiency and graduation rates.

San Luis Obispo high school has the highest score in the county at 91.9. That’s #213 in the state. #1,404 in the nation. Coast Union was second, Templeton third. Paso Robles high school had a score of 80.9, which is 482nd in the state. That was the 4th highest score in the county. Atascadero’s score was 62.5.

All of the scores are available on the US News website.