Uvalde Follow Up 06.03.2022

In Uvalde, Texas, a man who served on the border patrol describes how he was able to gain entry to the school during the active shooter event.

Jacob Albarado was getting a hair cut when he learned of the shooting incident. He asked the barber if he had a gun. The barber had a shotgun, so he took it and they went to the school where his wife taught and his young daughter attended second grade.

So, how was he able to gain access to the school when police were holding parents and law enforcement officers outside the school? Albarado stated that the officers recognized him and they let him through.

Alborado says since the shooting that left 19 people dead, including two teachers, the catholic church and others have been extremely generous with the Uvalde community.