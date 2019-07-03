Vaccinated Students 7.03.2019

A new study released today by the Journal of the American Medical Association shows that California’s efforts to reduce the rate of kindergartners without their required vaccinations is apparently working.

The number of students without up-to-date vaccines decreased from about 10% in 2013 to nearly 5% in 2017. That’s after legislative intervention in California.

Meanwhile, the study says measles cases rose to the highest levels in more than a decade. About 2% of kindergartners who entered school in 2017 without up-to-date immunization records were conditionally admitted.