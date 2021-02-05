Vaccinations 2.05.2021

You can’t get a vaccination when there’s no vaccine. San Luis Obsipo county health officials canceling vaccinations at two of its local clinics next week due to a relatively low allocation of doses of the vaccine from the state of California.

Dr. Penny Borenstein says the county has had as many as 5,000 doses in the past. This week it was only 900 doses.

Borentein says the next phase of vaccines, to people 65 and older, will begin in two to three weeks, if the state gives them the necessary doses.

In Sacramento, the governor says everything is going well. But not everyone agrees that the state program is going well. Some say it would go better if the state let private health officials handle it. Former republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox says he’s going to run for governor again in 2022. Maybe before that, if governor Newsom is recalled.

Meanwhile, the governor’s approval rating has dropped dramatically. From 64% in September to 46% approval today. More people disapprove of the governor’s job performance than approve it, 48-46%.

John Cox says the governor’s corruption is catching up with him. He says the governor won’t open schools because the teacher’s union is against it. The centers for disease control says schools should reopen. Even the governor has said it, but special interests, namely the teachers union, are stopping the reopening of schools in California.