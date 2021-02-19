Vaccinations in SLO 2.19.2021

County health officials say severe weather in other parts of the county is causing a delay in shipments of corona-virus vaccines.

A shipment of second dose vaccines delayed by the storms. But Dr. Penny Borenstein says appointments in the county were not impacted. According to data provided by the state so far, about 44,000 county residents have received their first dose of the vaccine.

If you’d like to get a vaccine or you’d like to get tested, you’re advised to go to the county website: readyslo.org.