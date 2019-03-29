Valley Fever 3.29.2019

A San Luis Obispo bio-technology company is developing a vaccine to treat valley fever. The private company is based in San Luis.

Founder John Howard is president of the company. Valley fever has killed 12 San Luis Obispo county residents in the past two-and-a-half years. There have been more than 700 cases in the past two years. Dr. Howard says he’s working in collaboration with biomedical researchers from the University of Massachusetts and the University of Texas, San Antonio.

Their goal is to make an effective oral medication to combat valley fever, which is a fungal disease that attacks the lungs. It’s most common in the American southwest, including the north county.