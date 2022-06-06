Vandalism at Lewis Middle School 06.06.2022

Vandals damaged classrooms and other parts of the Daniel Lewis middle school early Friday morning.

School officials called Paso Robles police at 6:15 Friday morning. Social media posts showed two teen suspects using an aerosol can and a lighter to set fires around the school.

During the investigation, the school’s resource officer and school staff identified two 14-year-olds. They were arrested and the suspects transported to the juvenile services center in San Luis Obispo. Investigators are asking for anyone with information about this incident to call the Paso Robles police department.

Lewis middle school will be in session today although at least one of those two classrooms which suffered smoke damage will be closed. One maybe two will be closed, but Lewis middle school is open despite the damage.