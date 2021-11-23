Vandenberg Air Base 11.23.2021

Tonight, Vandenberg air base is expected to launch a missile which will strike an asteroid. The double asteroid redirection test or dart will launch at 10:20 tonight.

Dart is designed to strike the asteroid moonlet, Dimorphous. It’s not a large asteroid. It’s about 525 feet in diameter. It’s smaller than Morro rock.

The missile will hit the asteroid while traveling about 15 thousand miles per hour. That will change the orbit sometime next year.

The asteroid is not a threat to earth, but some day, as you’ve seen in science fiction movies, there may be an asteroid that hurtles outer space toward planet earth.

Vandenberg officials says they will be closing the Hawk’s Nest area on the base for a private event, so you won’t be able to go there to watch the launch, but you may be able to see it from the north county if the weather cooperates.

Again, that’s scheduled for 10:20 tonight.