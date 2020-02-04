Vandenberg Air Base 2.04.2020

Vandenberg Air Force Base will conduct a missile test this week. It’s the first launch at Vandenberg since the base joined the United States Space Force.

The launch of a Minuteman III missile is scheduled for tomorrow between 12:08 and 6:08 in the morning.

Air Force officials say this will be the fist test launch on the western range since the 30th Space Wing became part of the United States Space Force.

The launch is not related to any real world events. It allows the Air Force to test its systems and procedures.