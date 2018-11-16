Vandenberg Fire 11.16.2018

A young couple in Vandenberg Village broke into an apartment building and saved a life from fire. Sheriff’s deputy Zachary Salce and Madison Henslin are being praised as heroes after they pulled a disabled woman from flames Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s department is proud of the two. Zachary was just hired. He’s 25-years-old.

Maddison Henslin is 21. She’s the daughter of a sheriff’s detective. Salce says “we were in the right place at the right time. and were able to do what we could to help.”

Zachary started work as a custody deputy in July. He’s currently attending the Core Custody Academy at Alan Hancock college.