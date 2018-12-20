Vandenberg Launch 12.20.2018

That rocket did not launch yesterday from Vandenberg air force base.

There was an unknown object in the sky. It wasn’t the Delta Heavy Four rocket that was scheduled to launch. The launch postponed again. This time for the fourth time.

The reason yesterday, a hydrogen leak in one of the engine areas. They’re going to try again around 5:30 this afternoon. They’re saying there’s about an 80% chance that the weather will cooperate today. That flash in the sky yesterday afternoon was actually a meteor.