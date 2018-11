A private rocket to blast off from Vandenberg air force base Wednesday morning. Another is delayed until December.

Space Exploration Technologies, better known as Space X, planning to launch a Falcon Nine rocket from space launch complex-4 on south base.

Lift off is scheduled between 10:30 and 11:00 Wednesday morning.

Falcon 9 will carry 64 small satellites for Spaceflight Industries. The mission is called Small Sat Express.

One of those satellites designed to monitor activit